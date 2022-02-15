Nick Cannon Drops “Alone” Single As An Ode To Ex-Wife Mariah Carey

“This is as raw as it gets.”

It appears Nick Cannon still has feelings for his former wife Mariah Carey. The daytime television talk show presenter released a new song titled “Alone” on Valentine’s Day.

“Alone” samples Mariah Carey’s “Love Takes Time” off the award-winning vocalist’s self-titled 1990 album. On the single, Cannon sings about wanting his love interest back.

Nick Cannon is preparing to drop a 12-track R&B mixtape in the very near future. Raw N B: The Explicit Tape is scheduled to arrive on DSPs on February 18.

“This is the gospel of my broken soul – this is as raw as it gets,” says Nick Cannon about Raw N B The Explicit Tape. This will be Cannon’s first project since 2020’s The Miseducation of the Negro You Love to Hate.

In addition to being a recording artist, Nick Cannon is known as a veteran television personality. The 41-year-old comedian/actor serves as the host for The Masked Singer and Wild ‘N Out.

Nick Cannon also wrote and directed VH1’s Miracles Across 125th Street. The NCredible Entertainment founder tapped Lil Kim, DC Young Fly, Jim Jones, Rickey Smiley, Teyana Taylor, and more stars for the 2021 movie.

“I’m excited to bring all the uplifting elements of Gospel, Hip Hop, and comedy together with such an inspiring and talented cast,” stated Cannon about Miracles Across 125th Street.