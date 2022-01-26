Nick Cannon Explains Why He Doesn’t Use Sex Toys: I See That As Competition

The Situation, Rip Micheals, and others join the “Gigolo” performer for his “Man Panel.”

Television personality/part-time rapper Nick Cannon is well-established as a lover of women. The Drumline star has six children with multiple mothers, and he openly discusses sex on his daily daytime talk show.

On a recent episode of The Nick Cannon Show, the outspoken comedian presented a “Man Panel.” Cannon used the segment to speak about why he is not into using adult products in the bedroom.

“If a woman wants to bring a toy to the bed, I see that as competition. Just me, personally,” said Nick Cannon. “I’m a pleaser and if I’m not the one pleasing, then I don’t need another object in the room because I’m trying to be as sensual and as connected as possible. That, to me, is a distraction.”

Previously, Nick Cannon admitted during another edition of the “Man Panel” that he feels anxious about being completely naked while being intimate. The 41-year-old Howard University graduate confessed his life-long skinny frame led to body insecurity.

Cannon is also set to be part of the forthcoming sixth season of Kevin Hart’s Real Husbands Of Hollywood. The six-installment limited series will premiere on Tyler Perry Studios and the BET network’s BET+ streaming platform.

Earlier this week, Nick Cannon went viral for his unique #MoneyChallenge post. The Masked Singer host warned the Internal Revenue Service is paying attention to anyone sharing photos of their cash money on social media.