Nick Cannon Debuts “Hey Nick!” Theme Song For His New Talk Show

Actor/executive/musician Nick Cannon is stepping into yet another field. The 40-year-old entertainer is set to host his own self-titled nationally syndicated talk show.

Nick Cannon will premiere today (September 27) with Cannon’s longtime friend Kevin Hart being the first guest. This week will see Simon Cowell, Jay Leno, and Nelly make appearances as well.

In addition, Nick Cannon presented a music video for the show’s theme song. The making of “Hey Nick!” segment will air on the debut episode of the show.

“Music is part of me,” says Nick Cannon. “I’ve been playing instruments since I was 8 years old. I would describe the theme song as welcoming, fun, energetic. I wanted the messaging in the song to be hopeful, optimistic, and every time you hear it makes you feel good.”

The creator of Wild ‘n Out adds, “My kids were involved with the theme song every step of the way – from its inception all the way to the master… They love it when they hear their voices on it.”

Nick Cannon currently has seven children with four women, including a set of twins with Pop/R&B icon Mariah Carey. Three of his sons were born in June of this year.

Throughout his career, Nick Cannon released the studio albums Nick Cannon in 2003 and White People Party Music in 2014. Visit nickcannonshow.com to find out how to watch the Nick Cannon show in your area.