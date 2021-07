Nick Cannon and his girlfriend Alyssa Scott are proud parents of a new baby, Zen!

Nick Cannon continues his amazing run of making babies.

According to reports, “The Masked Singer” host welcomed his 7th child with his girlfriend Alyssa Scott. The baby was born almost 2 weeks ago, on June 23.

Nick and Alyssa decided to name the child Zen according to a post on her Instagram account.

“I will love you for eternity 6-23•21,” Alyssa shared, along with a beautiful picture of her cuddling with the newborn.

Nick has been getting busy this year, to see the least. Zen is the fourth child Nick Cannon has sired in 2021.

Last month, Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa celebrated the birth of their twins, Zion and Zillon.

In December of 2020, Nick Cannon also welcome his baby Powerful with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares a child, a 4-year-old named Golden.

Nick also shares a set of twins named Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey.

According to reports, Nick Cannon is planning to relocate from the west to the east coast. The “Wild ‘N Out” creator purchased a $3.2 million mansion in Saddle River, New Jersey back in 2018.

The move comes as Nick prepares to launch his self-titled show on Fox, which is slated to start shooting this fall in Manhattan.