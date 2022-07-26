Nick Cannon Welcomes His 8th Child

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon has fathered eight children with five different women. He’s also suggested more kids could be on the way.

Nick Cannon’s family got even bigger.

Bre Tiesi announced the birth of Nick Cannon’s eighth child on Monday (July 25). The two welcomed a baby boy named Legendary Love, who is Tiesi’s first child.

“I did it,” she wrote via Instagram. “An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely.”

Tiesi praised Nick Cannon for his support during the birth of their child.

“This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner,” she noted. “Daddy showed the f up for us. I couldn’t of done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here.”

Tiesi’s Instagram post featured multiple photos of her experience. The model also directed viewers to watch a vlog about her labor and delivery on YouTube.

Nick Cannon welcomed three children to his family in 2021. But he also experienced tragedy when his son Zen died from a rare form of brain cancer.

As of now, Nick Cannon has fathered eight kids with five different women. Last month, he hinted at more children arriving before the end of 2022.