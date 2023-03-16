Larenz Tate Talks Fans Confronting Him About His Crooked ‘Power Book II’ Character

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Larenz Tate has appeared in television shows and motion pictures since the 1980s. The 47-year-old actor currently plays Councilman Rashad Tate in Power Book II: Ghost.

The third season of Power Book II: Ghost premieres Friday, March 17 on the STARZ network. Larenz Tate recently sat down with Emmy-winning daytime talk show host Tamron Hall to discuss the upcoming installments in the series.

“[The Power franchise] is something. Like we don’t even have Power fans. We call them the Power family, the Power universe, the Ghost family. I mean it has been such a phenomenon,” stated Tate.

Larenz Tate’s Councilman Rashad Tate is a crooked politician on the program centered around the St. Patrick crime family. The fictional Tate first entered the Power universe as a recurring character in the original Power show which ran from 2014 to 2020.

Larenz Tate Suggests Viewers May Grow To Love Councilman Tate This Season

“And what’s interesting about the Power phenomenon is that our family, they don’t distinguish the actual actors from the characters. So when you are out, they are like, ‘Yo, Rashad! Yo Councilman Tate! What happened to the Queens Tower Project? Did you really steal that money?’” Larenz Tate told Tamron Hall.

Larenz Tate also added, “Councilman Rashad Tate, he’s a person that you either love or you hate, right? And I’m good with that because I don’t want the gray area. I want you to love him or you hate them.”

The Chicago-born entertainer concluded, “But this season, you get a chance to maybe love him a little bit more than you typically would. It’s not a spoiler, but you’re also gonna hate him too. I’m just saying we’re keeping shenanigans going on.”

In addition to Larenz Tate, Power Book II: Ghost stars Michael Rainey Jr., Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Lovell Adams-Gray, Gianni Paolo, and Berto Colon. Hip Hop mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson serves as an executive producer.