LaRussell Flees Social Media Over Heaven Sent Backlash But Not Before Explaining Himself Again

LaRussell just pulled the plug on his social media presence after his latest track ignited a firestorm of criticism across the internet.

The Vallejo rapper performed “Heaven Sent” at a recent show, and the backlash that followed was immediate and intense.

On the song, he called Donald Trump, Adolf Hitler, and Jeffrey Epstein “heaven-sent” alongside figures like Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and Kanye West.

His engineer had warned him not to release it. He released it anyway.

The message behind the track was theological, not political. LaRussell explained that God created everyone, regardless of their actions or beliefs.

The song was meant to highlight the range of human capability, from the most righteous to the most evil. But that nuance got lost in the noise.

As of Friday (March 20), his Twitter and Instagram accounts are now unavailable. A fan account posted an IG Story clarifying that he’s taking a break and will return soon.

Before his social media break, LaRussell didn’t stay silent for long. He dropped what he called his “final statement” on the controversy, and it was unfiltered.

He also discussed it during an interview with Bootleg Kev.

“They think it was me showing support, but they didn’t think it was me showing support to Martin, Malcolm, and Kanye, who I also mentioned. They just think it was me showing support to him,” he told Bootleg Kev.

“No one sits down like I’mma write about Epstein. It’s just like what comes to you. And in that realization was like God made a n#### like Martin Luther King, who did so much and changed the world, and he also created a n#### like Epstein, who was like the lowest of the low, you know, and they come from the same source. And it was just a realization of like damn…free will…you could go either way in this world.”

He called out what he saw as selective outrage and fake righteousness from critics. He pointed out that people have been complicit in supporting murderers, drug dealers, and pimps through their music consumption for years.

“If you gone be outraged be outraged about it all,” he tweeted. “Turn the murder music off and every other detrimental form of art you consume.”

The 31-year-old has built his career on independence and artistic freedom. His album Something’s In The Water, produced by Lil Jon, dropped earlier this month.

The controversy comes just weeks after LaRussell inked a deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

The question now is whether he’ll return to social media or let the controversy fade before making his next move.