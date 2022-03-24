Latto Addresses Recent Comments About A Male Artist After Kodak Denied Responsibility

Latto revealed she didn’t intend “to make this a whole thing,” and hasn’t heard from the artist who requested sex in exchange for a feature.

Latto pulled up to the breakfast Club on Wednesday morning (Mar. 23), after her appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show earlier this week caused social media sleuths to go into overdrive.

While discussing her upcoming album with Big Boy, she expressed the difficulty she experienced to clear the project. According to Latto, a male artist wanted sex in exchange for a feature.

Following her revelation, internet detectives then honed in on the tracklist for 777 in an effort to determine the identity of said artist. Many settled on Kodak Black, who recently claimed his female artists must sleep with him to remain on his label.

Kodak Black Denies Responsibility

Kodak Black then took to Twitter to deny the rumors stemming from the Latto interview. “That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie 🤣” he penned. “I See Y’all Steady Reachin Lol … Shawty Ain’t Even Say A N#### Name On Dat S### Ion Know Why Tf Y’all Tryna Make A N#### Wear Dat Jacket I’m Too Fly Fa Dat S### Homie.”

That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie 🤣 I See Y’all Steady Reachin Lol … Shawty Ain’t Even Say A N#### Name On Dat S### Ion Know Why Tf Y’all Tryna Make A N#### Wear Dat Jacket I’m Too Fly Fa Dat S### Homie — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) March 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Latto explained she was simply sharing her experiences to warn up-and-coming female rappers. The ensuing whodunnit made her feel somewhat regretful.

“My intention was not to make this a whole thing,” said Latto. “I just was looking at it as, like, I’m a new female rapper in the game, I wish somebody could have given me some insight about how this stuff really goes. You hear female rappers have it harder but I really wanted to give a little insight as to what specifically makes it harder for female rappers. I didn’t want it to distract from the music or anything so I kind of wish, in a way, I didn’t say that.”

As to the male artist she referred to in the original story, Latto revealed he has not contacted her.

“I haven’t heard from them,” she said. “I’m not here to raise nobody… I’m just speaking on what I go through and I think I’m allowed to do that to a certain extent. Social media is trying to turn it into this thing where it’s like, oh, I’m trying to clout-chase or [they’re trying to] silence my experiences. It’s hard to know when you should and shouldn’t speak up.” Watch the full interview below.

Latto Discusses “777′, BDE Remix, Learning The Music Industry & More

In other Latto news, the talented newcomer dropped by the offices of Hot 97 to deliver a Funk Flex Freestyle. She selected UGK’s iconic “International Players Anthem” beat to showcase her skills. Watch it below.

Latto | Funk Flex