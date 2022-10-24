Latto Addresses Rumors Lil Wayne Denied Her “Lollipop” Sample Request

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The story began circulating after the #Latto vs #NickiMinaj beef went public.

“Lollipop” was an international smash for Lil Wayne back in 2008. Tha Carter III track is back in the news this week thanks to internet gossip involving Atlanta-bred rapper Latto.

A Pop Base parody account had some Twitter users believing a story about Latto wanting to use elements of “Lollipop” for her own song. The “Big Energy” hitmaker took to social media to address the rumors.

“Lil Wayne denied Latto’s requests to sample his 2008 hit ‘Lollipop’ in upcoming single, HITSDD reports,” read the misleading tweet by the @PoeBase Twitter page.

Latto quote-tweeted @PoeBase’s now-deleted tweet. She told her 2.4 million followers, “POV: u don’t even have a song sampling lollipop 😂😂😂😂.”

This social media exchange came after Latto got into a heated back-and-forth with Nicki Minaj on Twitter two weeks ago. Minaj broke into the music business in the late 2000s as a protégé of Lil Wayne.

A Twitter Beef Between Latto & Nicki Minaj Likely Led To The “Lollipop” Rumor

The Latto versus Nicki Minaj public feud began over Minaj’s complaints about the Recording Academy moving her “Super Freaky Girl” single from the Grammys’ Rap categories to the Pop categories.

While calling out the Grammys, Nicki Minaj also suggested Latto’s “Big Energy” should be moved to the Pop section. The two stars apparently already had tension behind the scenes, so the Grammy controversy led to both women slamming the other on Twitter.

Latto has worked with Lil Wayne on music. The Rap Game reality show winner tapped Wayne and Childish Gambino for “Sunshine” off the 777 album. Latto dropped her second studio LP in March. The project peaked at #15 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop” featuring Static Major won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Song in 2009. The Jim Jonsin-produced record spent five weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The RIAA certified “Lollipop” as 8x-Platinum.