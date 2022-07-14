Latto Claps Back At Critics Claiming She’s Trying To Profit Off ‘Roe v. Wade’ Being Overturned

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Shut yo fake woke ass up, what are YOU doing???”

The United States Supreme Court rocked the nation when six of the nine justices recently ruled abortion was no longer a constitutional right. Atlanta rapper Latto is one of the millions of women that found the ruling deplorable.

In the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, the Supreme Court officially reversed Roe v. Wade from 1973. Conservative justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and John Roberts voted to allow individual states to determine abortion rights for the citizens of that state.

On Wednesday evening, Latto posted a 22-second snippet for her upcoming “P####” single to Twitter. The RCA recording artist used footage of crowds protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in the clip.

My ovaries ain’t for you to bully!!!!

Some people on Twitter took issue with Latto for associating a serious political issue with the promotion of a new track. The BET Award’s Best New Artist winner fired back at her online critics.

“Using serious issues to promote your song is wild…,” wrote one Twitter commenter. Latto responded, “Orrrr I took my frustrations to the booth like a RAPPER & using my platform to spread awareness.”

The 23-year-old “Big Energy” hitmaker also told another Twitter user, “I literally spoke on [the issue of abortion] briefly in my BET acceptance speech but go awf 😉.” Latto’s teary-eyed address at the award show in June included her telling the audience, “It’s never giving a man policing my body.”

Latto Says She’s Donating Proceeds From Her “P####” Single

Following more backlash on Twitter, Latto continued to defend her “P####” promotional video. Apparently, some of the profits from the forthcoming record will go to help pro-choice organizations and/or actions.

“I actually am donating proceeds,” explained the former Miss Mulatto. “Yall be the same ones saying, ‘Why u gotta post everything’ if I do & assume I’m not doing it if I don’t post it. lol. However, I AM using my power (platform) to make a change regardless. Shut yo fake woke ass up, what are YOU doing???”

She concluded her commentary on the abortion subject by tweeting, “Y’all complain about female rap lacking substance but then say I’m ‘capitalizing’ when I speak on s###. 🧐🧐🤨🤨🤨 Help me understand???”

