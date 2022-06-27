Latto Brings Out Mariah Carey For BET Awards Performance [VIDEO]

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The 2022 BET Awards took place last night. As usual, some of the top stars of Hip Hop and R&B made their way to the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles. BET presented Latto as one of the performers.

Latto began her BET Award show set with “It’s Givin” off the 777 album. Later, the Atlanta-raised rap star brought out an R&B/Pop/Hip Hop icon to join her on stage.

Songwriters Hall of Famer Mariah Carey surprised the BET audience by joining Latto for a performance of “Big Energy.” The track includes an interpolation of Carey’s classic “Fantasy” single from 1995.

“Fantasy (Remix)” featured an iconic verse from the late Wu-Tang Clan member Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Latto tapped into that 1990s-era nostalgia by inviting ODB’s son, Young Dirty Bastard, to take part in the “Big Energy” performance at the BET Awards.

“Big Energy” has become the biggest song of Latto’s career so far. The Dr. Luke-produced record peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, giving Latto her first Top 5 hit.

Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled hopped on Latto’s “Big Energy (Remix)” in March. The Recording Industry Association of America certified the song as Gold that same month. It earned a Platinum plaque in May.

Latto Also Wins Best New Artist At The BET Awards

2022 could be seen as a breakout year for Latto. The winner of season one of The Rap Game reality show dropped 777 in March which made a Top 20 debut on the Billboard 200 album chart. Latto also won Best New Artist at the 2022 BET Awards.

In addition to Latto and Mariah Carey, other BET Award performers included Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, Brandy, Kirk Franklin, Chance The Rapper Joey Bada$$, Chlöe, Ella Mai, Babyface, Roddy Ricch, and more. Lizzo opened the show with a performance of “About Damn Time” from her forthcoming album Special.

Sean “Diddy” Combs received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Several notable collaborators from Diddy’s past showed up to honor the Bad Boy Entertainment founder. Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, Shyne, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Lil’ Kim, and Faith Evans were among the guests to pay tribute to Combs.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty Images for BET