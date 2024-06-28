Latto Defends Her “Virgin” Lyrics Amid Body Count Debate

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Latto’s “Big Mama” and “Sunday Service” lyrics generated conversations about her body body count on social media.

Latto referenced virginity again on her new song “Big Mama,” sparking more online discussion about her pride in her body count. The RCA Records artist reacted to the social media chatter on Friday (June 28).

“Like first of all it’s not that f##### deep u can easily switch it out..for example: ‘body count so high f### Latto and them virgins’ easy,” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Latto’s post referenced a lyric from her song “Sunday Service,” which dropped in February.

“Body count so low I might say I’m a virgin,” she rapped on the track.

Like first of all it’s not that fckn deep u can easily switch it out..for example: “body count so high f### Latto and them virgins” easy https://t.co/SX23s9gfk3 — BIG LATTO (@Latto) June 28, 2024

The “Sunday Service” line and Latto’s comments on social media generated lots of talk about her body count this year. Earlier this month, she complained about the scrutiny.

“The thing is I just wanna be able to talk about what I want to talk about on my social media,” she said on Instagram Stories. “Just like … the rest of y’all … I’m too rich for this s###. B####, I don’t even give a f###.”

Latto reignited the conversation with the release of “Big Mama.” The song featured another “virgin” line.

“I was a virgin ‘fore I met you, baby, I don’t have a ex,” she rapped.

Watch the music video for “Big Mama” below.