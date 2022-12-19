Latto Donates $250k Christmas Gifts In Hometown; Gets Official Day, Key To The City   

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Latto gave back to her city in a big way with a massive Christmas Toy drive, before being honored with a key to the city.

Latto has been rewarded with her own official day in her hometown of Clayton County and received the key to the city after hosting a massive Christmas giveaway.

The “Big Energy” and her Win Some Give Some foundation brought some holiday cheer to Clayton County, Ohio on Sunday (Dec. 18), with a bumper Christmas giveaway. Latto donna a seasonal Santa costume while hosting her second annual “Christmas in Clayco” event.

🎥 | @Latto was gifted the key to Clayco at her Christmas event 🥹❤️🔑 pic.twitter.com/UN4fW1CzmW — Latto’s Destiny | Fan 🎰🍀 (@LattosDestiny) December 18, 2022

Latto turned the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center into a winter wonderland filled with presents for locals. She reportedly donated 3,000 gifts, free food, and entertainment to children in the community for Christmas. Local families received a Christmas meal and other essentials during the festive celebration.

Latto Honored With A Key to The City

In addition, Latto received a key to the city and an official day in recognition of her efforts in the community. Dec. 18 is now officially recognized as “Latto Day” in Clayton County.

“I owe a lot of my success to Clayton County, so it feels really good to be here,” Latto said. “My old school Rex Mill (Middle School) is literally two minutes down the street and (as) we were driving past it, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Everything is coming full circle.’ I’m so blessed and happy to share my blessing.”

Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams attended the celebration where Latto was praised by the Clayton County Board of Education.

“Latto is the epitome of greatness here,” Alieka Anderson, District 1 commissioner for Clayton County, said. “Our kids love her, the commissioners love her, and this is a collaboration that has been great for the community and for the children in Clayton County Public Schools. I want them to see the spirit of giving. When you give, it reciprocates back to you. What we tell our kids in Clayton County is that you can go and be anything you want to be, and Latto is a great example of that.”