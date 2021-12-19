Latto Launches Non-Profit During First Christmas Extravaganza To Help At-Risk Young Women

Latto is helping at-risk women this holiday season. The rapper launched her new non-profit and gave out toys, gifts cards, and more during a holiday party!

Atlanta native Latto is a grown woman doing grown things.

Fans might want to keep her as the little girl that won the first season of Jermaine Dupri’s “Rap Game,” but they would be mistaken.

She is a brand, an empire, and a force unto herself. And now, the platinum-selling recording artist is giving back through her new non-profit, the Win Some Give Some Foundation.

This holiday season, the organization teamed up with local Clayton County organization Rainbow House to host the first annual “Latto 4 The Ladies & Babies” Christmas party at the Virginia Gray Burton Recreation Center.

Rainbow House is a private, non-profit corporation operating Rainbow House Emergency Shelter for Children and Rainbow Connection Child Advocacy and Assessment Center.

Families were treated to a little bit of holiday cheer as they were given all kinds of gift to make the upcoming season even more special.

Teens, young mothers, and their children in attendance had meals prepared for them. Attendees were gifted toys; free skating passes, stocking stuffers, and all kinds of goodies.

An extra special treat was money they received via Visa gift cards.

Latto founded the non-profit Win Some Give Some to empower young women at risk. She provides them with resources and support to achieve a lifetime of success.