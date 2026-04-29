Nas Wins Big With Resorts World NYC Casino Opening In Queens

Nas makes history casting the first dice at Resorts World NYC’s opening, beating Jay-Z’s rejected Times Square casino bid.

Nas made history on Tuesday when he cast the first dice at Resorts World New York City’s ribbon-cutting ceremony in Queens, officially launching the city’s first casino with live table games.

The South Ozone Park facility represents a massive $5 billion expansion of the existing Aqueduct Race Track

The casino floor features more than 240 table games, including blackjack, craps, baccarat, and roulette, giving New Yorkers something they’ve never had before in their own backyard.

According to CBS News, the facility has already doubled its workforce and plans to add hundreds more jobs over the next three years.

The expansion is just the first phase of what’s coming.

Resorts World is planning a 7,000-seat entertainment venue, a new hotel wing, an indoor day club with pools, and a full spa as part of the larger vision.

The project also includes a $2 million donation toward the completion of The Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx, scheduled to open later this year.

Two other casinos were approved alongside Resorts World: Steve Cohen’s Metropolitan Park in Queens and Bally’s Bronx, both expected to open in 2030.

The full $5.5 billion development will eventually feature 2,000 hotel rooms, 6,000 slot machines, and 800 gaming tables across the entire property.

Resorts World’s opening marks the end of New York City’s 400-year history without a commercial casino, and Nas made sure he’d be the one to write that new chapter.