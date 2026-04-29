Mopreme Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Keefe D For Tupac Shakur Murder

Mopreme Shakur files a wrongful death lawsuit against Keefe D, seeking accountability for Tupac’s 1996 murder after three decades.

Mopreme Shakur just took a major step toward holding everyone accountable for his stepfather’s legacy and his brother’s unsolved murder.

The family of Tupac Shakur filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday against Keefe D and a list of unnamed co-conspirators, seeking damages tied to the rapper’s 1996 killing in Las Vegas.

Mopreme, who’s acting as the administrator of the estate of his late father, Mutulu Shakur (Tupac’s stepfather), named Duane “Keefe D” Davis and over 100 unidentified defendants in the suit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The legal documents state that “there remain individuals who were involved in Tupac’s murder who, for 30 years, have not been held accountable for their crimes.”

The lawsuit aims to change that narrative and recover damages on behalf of Mutulu’s estate.

Keefe D was allegedly in the white Cadillac alongside the gunman who shot Tupac Shakur on September 7, 1996. He’s the only person criminally charged in connection with the murder, indicted on first-degree murder charges back in September 2023 after nearly three decades of silence.

He pleaded not guilty, and his trial is scheduled to begin on August 10, 2026.

The family’s civil action comes as new evidence continues to surface, including allegations from Netflix’s “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” documentary that suggest a broader conspiracy than previously understood.

Diddy’s name has surfaced in connection with the case, though he’s denied any involvement in Tupac’s death.

The music mogul is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act, with a release date set for April 15, 2028.

Despite his incarceration, Keefe D’s defense team has suggested that Diddy could potentially testify in the upcoming trial, which would mark a significant development in a case that’s haunted Hip-Hop for three decades.

The lawsuit represents a turning point for the Shakur family, who’ve waited nearly 30 years for real accountability in a case that’s defined an entire era of rap history.

Mopreme and the estate vowed to amend the complaint to name specific defendants as their investigation continues through the discovery process.

Keefe D remains in custody as the trial approaches, with both sides preparing for what could be the most significant legal proceeding in Hip-Hop history.