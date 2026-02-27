Diddy Could Testify On Behalf Of Keefe D In Tupac Shakur Murder Case

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy may testify in Keefe D’s murder trial to contradict claims about Tupac’s 1996 killing, defense attorneys revealed.

Diddy faces potential testimony demands in the upcoming murder trial of Tupac Shakur’s alleged killer, Duane “Keefe D” Davis, according to The New York Post.

The Bad Boy Records founder currently serves time at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges that landed him behind bars in September 2024.

Keefe D’s defense team believes Diddy could provide crucial testimony to support their client’s claims that his multiple confessions about orchestrating Tupac’s 1996 murder were fabricated for money and fame.

Davis has spent over a decade telling various media outlets and law enforcement that he coordinated the drive-by shooting that killed the legendary rapper in Las Vegas.

The 60-year-old former Crip gang leader was arrested in September 2023 after Las Vegas prosecutors charged him with murder in connection with Tupac’s death.

Davis had previously told police that the killing was retaliation after his nephew, Orlando Anderson, was beaten by Tupac, Suge Knight, and other Death Row Records associates at a Mike Tyson fight.

Keefe D has repeatedly claimed that Diddy offered him $1 million through an intermediary named Eric “Von Zip” Martin to kill Tupac and Suge Knight.

According to Davis’s statements, Von Zip kept the money instead of paying the Crips for the hit. These allegations have followed Diddy for years, though he has consistently denied any involvement in Tupac’s murder.

Davis’s attorney, Michael Pandullo, told reporters that Diddy would make “a credible witness for the defense” if called to testify. The lawyer believes Diddy would contradict Davis’s claims and call him a liar, which could help establish that the confessions were false.

Diddy previously addressed these allegations in interviews with AllHipHop, stating he had no connection to Tupac’s death and calling the accusations “completely false.”

The music mogul has maintained his innocence regarding any role in the East Coast-West Coast Hip-Hop rivalry violence of the 1990s.

The defense strategy appears to focus on discrediting Davis’s numerous public statements about the murder.

Prosecutors have built their case largely on Davis’s own admissions, including detailed accounts he gave in police interviews, in documentaries, and in his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend.

Davis recently lost a motion to suppress key evidence in the case, including his recorded police interviews and statements from his book.

The judge ruled that Davis voluntarily provided the information and cannot now claim it should be excluded from trial proceedings.

The trial is scheduled to begin in August 2026, though legal experts expect potential delays that could push proceedings into 2027.