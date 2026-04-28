Why Key & Peele No Longer Work Together…Allegedly!

Akilah Hughes is a comedian. But she is telling story that ain’t so funny. She peels back the layers that are Hollywood.

Known for her sharp digital sketches and past work with Comedy Central, she recently opened up about a show that did not happen and the chain of events that allegedly derailed it. This is heavy stuff and it gets into the reason why one of our favorite duos no longer work together.

According to Hughes, things started off promising. Industry friends encouraged her to develop her own sketch show, and she jumped at the opportunity. She reportedly tapped Keegan-Michael Key as a producer, a move that should have added instant credibility. The expectation was that Key would even give the project a boost during his hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, but that moment never came. Instead, she claims he only thanked his wife on-air.

That is where things begin to get… complicated.

Hughes alleges that Key’s wife somehow became a producer on the project, and while executives loved Key, the reception toward his wife was far less enthusiastic. Still, the show reportedly landed a major deal at The Walt Disney Company, which should have been a victory lap. But then came a phone call that shifted everything.

She says Jordan Peele’s wife reached out after a dinner with Key and his wife, offering what Hughes interpreted as a warning. The comparison she relayed was jarring, invoking Phil Hartman’s tragic history and raising serious concerns. Hughes claims she was told bluntly that there was “no accounting for how much money this woman has cost that Black man.”

At first, Hughes believed the situation would not impact production much. That assumption reportedly fell apart while Key was away filming Wonka, when his wife allegedly became more involved, offering notes that were not well received. Then came the breaking point. Hughes claims a lawsuit halted production entirely, forcing Disney to step in and ultimately pay to make the situation go away.

From there, the project unraveled. The writers strike stalled everything further, and eventually the network pulled the plug. Dang, gang.

Hughes even pointed to a rumor shared on Deuxmoi about an odd restaurant incident involving an alleged fake allergy. Ol’ girl was reportedly sneezing about an allergy and the plant was plastic!

Hughes’ revelation is basically telling why Key and Peele…is no longer a duo. It may also explain why Key’s trajectory looks very different from Peele’s today. By the way, Key recently said. he’d love to bring the show back. I’d love that too.