Lil Zay Osama Busted For Home Invasion; Facing Life In Prison

Lil Zay Osama faces life in prison after federal charges allege he coordinated a violent home invasion targeting cryptocurrency and valuables.

Lil Zay Osama is staring down federal charges that could land him in prison for life after authorities say he orchestrated a violent home invasion in Winnetka, Illinois last month.

The Chicago drill rapper, whose real name is Isaiah Dukes, was taken into custody on April 10 and now faces conspiracy to commit robbery and kidnapping charges alongside five other men.

According to the feds, the March 8 invasion involved intruders posing as a food delivery driver to gain entry, then holding a victim captive for roughly an hour while demanding access to safes, computers, and cryptocurrency accounts.

The operation was coordinated among multiple defendants, each with a specific role.

Dashun Brown, 24, posed as the delivery driver to get someone inside the Winnetka residence to open the door. Once inside, Brown, David Franklin, 24, and Jalen Chambers, 24, along with two unidentified co-conspirators, forced their way in armed with loaded firearms.

They physically restrained the victim using those weapons and made their demands for valuables and digital assets.

After fleeing the scene, the crew regrouped with Osama, Khiell Dukes, 30, Anthony Ramsey, 22, and others to search through the stolen proceeds and ensure nothing was left behind.

The kidnapping conspiracy charge alone carries a maximum life sentence, while the robbery conspiracy count tops out at 20 years.

According to the federal investigation, all six defendants charged in the superseding indictment have been ordered detained pending trial and have pleaded not guilty.

A seventh suspect was arrested with charges still pending.

The timing of these charges creates a stark contrast with Osama’s public image just months earlier.

In December 2025, the rapper made headlines for helping provide Christmas gifts to children who’d been attacked in South Deering one month prior. He partnered with Roseland Ceasefire to deliver toys, clothing, video games, and a $650 check to the family, saying at the time that “we need positive distractions from the streets.”

He blamed the attack on kids having too much time on their hands and positioned himself as someone invested in community safety.

This isn’t Osama’s first federal case. In November 2024, a Brooklyn federal judge sentenced him to 14 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing an illegal machine gun, a .40-caliber Glock fitted with a switch that converted it into an automatic weapon.

He’d left the pistol in the back of a rideshare vehicle after being picked up from a luxury Manhattan hotel to head to a recording studio in Queens.

The carelessness of that incident foreshadowed the recklessness prosecutors now allege in the Winnetka invasion.