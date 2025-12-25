Lil Zay Osama Makes Christmas Special For Family Attacked Outside School

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama surprised a local family with Christmas gifts after they were brutally attacked outside their school.

Lil Zay Osama brought Christmas joy to a Chicago family who survived a brutal attack outside their neighborhood school last month.

The Chicago rapper surprised Corshawnda Hatter and her two kids with holiday gifts after seeing a video of their November assault near Orville Bright Elementary School in South Deering.

Hatter and her 10-year-old son, Devon Lee Jr., were jumped by a group of kids and ended up in the hospital with serious injuries.

“I want to do something for them letting them know I support them and I’m behind them,” Lil Zay Osama said. “It means a lot. Coming from where I come from I ain’t grow up with stuff like that, with role models giving back in our neighborhoods.”

The attack video went viral on social media, showing multiple kids beating the mom and her son. Seven children between 10 and 13 years old now face battery charges for the assault.

Lil Zay Osama partnered with Roseland Ceasefire, a Chicago violence-prevention group, to deliver dolls, clothing, and video games to the family.

The gifts brought smiles to 6-year-old DeVonye and his older brother Devon Lee Jr. Hatter said the rapper’s kindness moved her to tears during a difficult time for her family.

“That made me tear up a little bit knowing that there’s more people out here that care for us,” she said.

The South Side native has been making moves in Hip-Hop with his raw street narratives and authentic Chicago sound. His latest project YN Tape showcases his growth as an artist while staying true to his roots in the Windy City.