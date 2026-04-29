Cleetis Mack Dead: Digital Underground Loses Beloved Member

Cleetis Mack from Digital Underground has died suddenly, leaving the West Coast hip-hop community in mourning.

Cleetis Mack of Digital Underground has passed away suddenly, leaving the Hip-Hop community mourning the loss of a foundational figure in West Coast rap history.

The Oakland-based group confirmed the death of the member known as “Clee,” though the cause remains undisclosed, and his age at the time of passing hasn’t been made public.

Mack joined Digital Underground in 1993, becoming part of a collective that had already established itself as one of Hip-Hop’s most innovative forces.

The group, founded in 1987 by Shock G, Chopmaster J, and Kenny-K, launched Tupac Shakur’s career and created some of the genre’s most memorable records.

His first recording with the crew was “Wussup Wit the Luv,” a track featuring the young Tupac and showcasing the group’s signature blend of funk, humor, and lyrical creativity.

The Digital Underground family released a statement honoring Mack’s contributions, saying his death “leaves a void in our Digital Underground family and in our hearts that can never truly be filled.”

They described him as someone who was “more than a part of the movement, he was part of the soul behind it, bringing warmth, loyalty, and quiet strength to everyone around him.”

The group emphasized that he’d be remembered for his humility, love, and spirited energy that lifted those around him.

Digital Underground became legendary for tracks like “The Humpty Dance,” which hit the Top 10, and “Same Song,” which served as Tupac’s official recording debut.

The group’s influence on West Coast Hip-Hop cannot be overstated, and Mack was one of dozens of members who helped shape its ever-evolving sound over the decades.

The collective had already experienced tragedy when founding member Shock G died unexpectedly in April 2021 from an accidental overdose.

Mack’s passing marks another significant loss for a group that helped define an era of Hip-Hop.