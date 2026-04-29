Pooh Shiesty’s Lawyer Bradford Cohen Has Exited Rapper’s Case

Pooh Shiesty’s legal situation shifted again after his attorney stepped away from a federal kidnapping case leaving his defense strategy uncertain.

Pooh Shiesty faces new legal uncertainty in federal court as his attorney has withdrawn from a kidnapping and conspiracy case involving rapper and label head Gucci Mane.

Pooh Shiesty’s lawyer Bradford Cohen announced he will step away from representing the Memphis rapper in a federal case tied to kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

The move has remained largely under the radar. While details surrounding the departure are not fully clear, the rapper now has multiple other lawyer and others to meditate his potential penalties.

Cohen’s decision to withdraw does not immediately clarify the direction of the case, but it introduces new variables into an already complicated legal situation. Attorneys can exit cases for several reasons including strategic disagreements conflicts of interest or a breakdown in communication with a client. Without a formal explanation from Cohen, the exact cause remains unclear.

The transition could delay upcoming hearings or filings depending on how quickly new counsel steps in and gets up to speed on the case.

Shiesty’s career remains in a holding pattern.

Once considered one of the most promising voices out of Memphis with co-signs from major figures in Hip-Hop, his legal troubles have slowed his momentum

Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams Jr., currently faces up to life in prison following this latest federal kidnapping indictment in April 2026.