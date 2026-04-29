NBA YoungBoy Fans Create Mayhem at Movie Theater Premiere & Promptly Get Arrested

NBA YoungBoy’s fanbase turned a Raleigh movie theater into chaos during the “American Youngboy” documentary screening.

NBA YoungBoy fans turned out a Raleigh movie theater last weekend, forcing police to detain seven juveniles after the “American Youngboy” documentary screening spiraled into chaos.

The incident at North Hills Regal Cinemas marked yet another example of how the rapper’s fanbase has consistently caused problems wherever he shows up.

Videos circulating on social media showed young people singing and dancing in the aisles, with some performing choreography directly in front of the screen.

Theater staff eventually kicked everyone out as the situation escalated. Around 8 P.M., Broadcastify radio traffic captured law enforcement responding to reports of approximately 20 people fighting inside the Chick-Fil-A and movie theater complex.

One dispatcher noted a “violent group” with someone acting like he had a gun, though actual fighting wasn’t confirmed.

The seven juveniles were released to their parents after being detained by Raleigh police. This incident didn’t happen in isolation.

Throughout the MASA tour, YoungBoy’s fanbase has created consistent headaches for venues and law enforcement.

Fans attempted to storm the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, forcing a temporary lockdown that prevented legitimate ticket holders from entering.

Chicago’s United Center canceled his show entirely due to safety concerns.

At a Columbus, South Carolina, stop, YoungBoy himself had to pause his performance to confront a fan repeatedly throwing objects onstage, threatening to beat him if it continued.

When YoungBoy performed in Raleigh back in October 2025 at the Lenovo Center, the concert drew such enormous crowds that it created gridlock across the city.

That same event saw a man arrested for breaking into at least a dozen cars and stealing four guns.

The documentary’s theatrical release has become less about watching a film and more about fans recreating the tour experience itself, according to reports from venues nationwide.