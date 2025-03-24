NBA YoungBoy Released From Prison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy was originally sentenced to serve 27-months in federal prison last year.

NBA YoungBoy is a free man after spending nearly a full calendar year behind bars in federal prison. On Monday (March 24), the “Nevada” rapper’s associate 0G 3Three confirmed NBA YoungBoy had been released from prison via a string of posts on Instagram celebrating his newfound freedom. The Louisiana rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, was freed from Talladega Federal Correctional Institution in Alabama on March 24 after serving 11 of the 27-months he was sentenced to serve last year.

NBA YoungBoy was initially arrested in April 2024 on prescription drug fraud and gun charges in Utah, where he’d been living under house arrest. He later pleaded guilty to both charges, receiving a suspended sentence for fraud and a two-year-plus term for the gun offense.

In post he shared to his Instagram Story, OG 3Three exclaimed, “UHHHHH OHHHHHH MY BABY IS BACK HOMMMEEEEEEE. ALL GLORY TO GOD #ThisTheSeason Nomore #FreeTop he HOMEEE.”

Earlier this month, the Federal Bureau of Prisons database listed NBA YoungBoy’s release date being schedule on April 26, a significant update from his original projected date of release which was set for July 27.

It appears as though his situation progressed quickly, considering his mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, provided an update on her son’s prison sentence in January in which she admitted she was unaware of his current circumstances.

“They just moved him from where he was to another prison, so we haven’t talked, but he will be out,” Gaulden told fans during an interview.

At the time, NBA YoungBoy was serving a 27-month prison sentence in connection to his fraud case and guilty pleas to firearms charges linked to separate incidents in Louisiana and Utah. He entered a plea agreement in U.S. District Court for the District of Utah, admitting to two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.