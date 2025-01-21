NBA YoungBoy’s Mom Gives Status Update & Clarifies Her Comments About Needing Work

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy’s mother’s revels a shocking development about her son’s prison sentence, in addition to her own desires to go back to work.

NBA YoungBoy’s mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, has given her son’s fans a life update of her own, along with brief, and somewhat concerning, development on YB’s status amid his latest prison sentence.

During a recent interview in Houston, Gaulden opened up about her communication with her son while he’s behind bars and clarified her past remarks about missing work. The outspoken matriarch didn’t hold back as she explained why she’s longing for the simpler days of clocking in at a job she loved, despite not needing to.

“I miss working,” Gaulden said. “I miss getting up and doing a nine to five.” She then explained that her previous comments about being frustrated that she can’t work, which some interpreted as criticism of her son’s financial support, were misunderstood.

“My son is rich, so therefore he takes care of me,” she said. “That’s what I was saying.”

NBA YoungBoy’s mother gets interviewed in Houston pic.twitter.com/w9PislL9XX — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) January 21, 2025

Gaulden’s latest remarks follow her rant last December during which she told viewers during a live stream that she just wants to have a job again.

“I want a job,” she said passionately. “I swear to God, I wish I could work. I miss work so bad. On my mom, I wish I could work. That sh#t making me mad. I want to work so bad.”

Gaulden continued, revealing the harsh reality of her situation. “Why I can’t work?” she asked rhetorically. “You want me to get shot in my face at a job? The f#ck is wrong with you?”

She continued, elaborating on the risks and dangers she faces due to her connection to her son. “Everywhere I go, people know me,” she said. “Like people know me everywhere I go.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gaulden provided an update on NBA YoungBoy, who she admits she hasn’t spoken with in an undisclosed amount of time. “They just moved him from where he was to another prison, so we haven’t talked, but he will be out,” she assured.

NBA YoungBoy is currently serving a 27-month prison sentence in connection to his fraud case and guilty pleas to firearms charges linked to separate incidents in Louisiana and Utah. The 24-year-old, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, entered a plea agreement in U.S. District Court for the District of Utah, admitting to two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Under the terms of the agreement, NBA YoungBoy was credited for time served since May 2024 and the deal also includes a five-year probation period upon his release.