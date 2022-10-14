Latto Drags Nicki Minaj In Twitter Beef: “Super Freaky Grandma Is Married AND Related” To “Rapists”  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The back and forth between Nicki Minaj and Latto, which started over the Grammy Awards nominations, has erupted with the pair hurling insults at each other on social media.

The feud intensified after hours of tweeting on Thursday evening (Oct. 13). “BEEN subbing… super freaky grandma is married AND related to f###### rapists,” Latto tweeted.” You ain’t gone bully me B####! My idol turned rival now u hating!”

Nicki Minaj responded: “1.Didn’t care about rape when she was begging for features. 2. Didn’t care about Kodak’s past 3. Didn’t care about the accusations made about Dr. Luke who produced Big Energy 4. News Flash scratch off. I’ve never raped anyone. I’ve inspired millions. You’re one of them BOZO.”

The beef began when the NYC rapper called out the Grammys over the classification of her song “Super Freaky Girl,” as reported by AllHipHop.com. Nicki submitted the single in the Rap category, but it was reclassified and entered for consideration in the Pop division.

During an Instagram Live session on Thursday, Nicki Minaj said if “SFG” is pop, then so is Latto’s “Big Energy.”

The two rap ladies then began a back-and-forth on Twitter, with Nicki Minaj blasting Latto, referring to her as “Karen,” and “scratch off,” for remaining silent over the issue. She shared a screenshot of a DM from Latto, who said while she agrees with Nicki, “ion think u need to bring up my name/song to prove ur point.”

Latto then responded to Nicki, claiming she wanted to speak out, “but the way u going about it seems malicious esp. after how we left off,”

She accused Nicki of subtweeting her since March and called her a bully. “You’re asking why I didn’t speak up in ur defense… it’s the same answer I gave u when u asked why I didn’t congratulate you. Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully @NICKIMINAJ,” Latto added.

Niki Minaj fired back, calling out Latto for age-shaming while telling the Atlanta-raised rapper: “you look like YOU the one pushing 40.” She then implied that Latto uses ghostwriters and said she only claims to be Black “when it’s beneficial” to her.

Then Latto shared multiple posts she claimed were subtweets from Nicki. “This lady so meticulous w her shade so she can twist it later and act like it wasn’t about you. Stand on that s###.” Latto penned. She claimed she had always shown love, but Nicki refused to say “where the random shade started coming from.”

However, according to Nicki Minaj, Latto concocted a “fake beef” because she turned down her feature requests. “i ain’t never diss my idols for not giving me a feature. I bowed to lauryn hill feet when I met her,” she said before adding, “Feature or no feature. Should I call her old now? She a grandmother & still out rapping you.”