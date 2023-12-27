Latto Responds To Backlash Over Upcoming Collab With Rising ATL Artist 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Despite the criticism, Latto defended her decision to work with up-and-coming artists, telling fans, “Y’all be getting besides y’all self.”

Latto is standing on her decision to shine a light on newer artists, despite objections from some of her fans.

The “Lottery” hitmaker has worked with some major players in 2023, teaming up with Cardi B on the “Put In On Da Floor” remix and making Spotify history with her collab with K-pop star Jung Kook, “Seven.”

However, she’s also used her platform to give a look to some artists rising up the ranks, including her latest offerings, “The Grinch Freestyle,” featuring Luh Tyler, and an upcoming track with Anycia. However, the songs drew criticism from some Latto fans who think she’s wasting her talents.

“@latto girl we love you but you need to stop doing collabs with these unknown artists,” one X user shared Tuesday (December 26). “Enough is enough, as fans we want to see you win and this will get you nowhere and a latto feature is losing its value. no more babydrills, luh tylers and whoever this is next era please.”

Nonetheless, Latto defended her choices, replying with, “Y’all be getting besides y’all self.” She also doubled down on her decision to work with the up-and-coming Atlanta rapper. “Shawty from the south side & she hard af Idc bout allat,” she added. I was an “unknown artist” before and mfs acted too big for me. Stream when we drop.”

Y’all be getting besides y’all self..Shawty from the south side & she hard af Idc bout allat. I was an “unknown artist” before and mfs acted too big for me. Stream when we drop 🤓 https://t.co/fCqVeLDJa8 — BIG LATTO 🍑 (@Latto) December 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Latto recently celebrated her birthday with a customary themed party. This year, she elected a Pimps & Hoes bash hosted by none other than Flavor Flav.