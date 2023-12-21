Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Named Spotify’s Most-Streamed 2023 Collaboration

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The BTS singer and the ATL rapper set several records on the audio streaming service.

One American female rapper scored a global smash alongside a South Korean singer. Jung Kook’s “Seven” featuring Latto amassed more than 1 billion Spotify streams since it dropped on July 14.

As of press time, “Seven” has 1.21 billion plays on Spotify. That total gives Jung Kook of BTS and Latto the crown for the most-streamed collaboration on the audio service in 2023.

Miley Cyrus took the overall lead. The former Disney Channel star’s “Flowers” currently sits at 1.65 billion streams. Jung Kook and Latto’s “Seven” came in second place for songs released this year.

“Seven” already claimed the record for the fastest song to reach one billion streams in Spotify history. The Watt and Cirkut-produced K-Pop track achieved that feat in October. Plus, the song’s official music video has 306 million views on YouTube.

With “Seven” collecting over 16 million Spotify streams on the first day of release, Latto also earned the biggest streaming debut for a rapper. The song broke Spotify’s debut record for a male artist and collaboration as well.

Latto scored her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 when “Seven” opened in the chart’s top spot. The Atlanta native also had the distinction of being the first Hip-Hop act to reach the pinnacle of the Hot 100 in 2023.

In addition, Latto’s “Put It on da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B became a Top 20 hit on the Hot 100. Upon its release in June, the Gold-certified collaboration peaked at No. 14. Rolling Stone listed “Put It on da Floor Again” as the second-best rap song of 2023.