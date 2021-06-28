Latto & Saweetie To Headline Virtual Summer Concert Series

Two of the hottest modern-day rap stars are set to close out special live stream presentations. After both women earned a nomination for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2021 BET Awards, Georgia-raised Latto and California-bred Saweetie were selected to headline Sprite’s Live From The Label concerts.

The Live From The Label series kicks off with Latto on July 29 for Stage 1. She will be followed by her “B*tch From Da Souf (Remix)” collaborator Saweetie on August 12 for Stage 2. Another headlining act will be announced later this summer for Stage 3.

“I’m so excited to be kicking off Sprite’s Live From The Label concert series with the first performance on Thursday, July 29, and representing Clayton County live from SpaceCondo Live. THE BIGGEST! For years, Sprite has been committed to supporting young creators and helping them realize their dreams, and Live From The Label is no different,” states Latto.

The Rap Game reality show winner continues, “I’m proud to work with Sprite to put on talented young artists like Chlo the God and Jazmin Rodriguez, and give them a platform to share their talent, and support them in their hustle to make it in this industry. Now I want all of my fans to pick up the Stage 1 20 oz. Sprite or Sprite Zero Sugar bottles and scan the label to catch my show this summer.”

Each Live From The Label show will feature up-and-coming musicians from the Sprite Way community of fans and artists. The openers will be mentored by Latto, Saweetie, and the additional headliner.

“I am so excited to finally be able to tell my fans that I am teaming up with Sprite to put on for the West Coast!” says Saweetie. “Sprite has been a long-time favorite drink of mine growing up and love how it’s been giving young artists and emerging creators a spotlight – something that is super important to me as many of those artists were my inspiration when I was first coming up.

By scanning the Live From The Label QR code on 20 oz. bottles of Sprite or Sprite Zero Sugar, consumers can get access to the live-streamed events, clips from previous shows, exclusive merchandise giveaways, and more. There are three unique QR codes (Stage 1 labeled bottle, Stage 2 labeled bottle , Stage 3 labeled bottle).

Saweetie adds, “I’m doing a special performance for fans as part of Sprite’s Live From The Label concert series on Thursday, August 12 at none other than Roosevelt Hotel. Also, joining ya ICY girl will be some very gifted young creators including Summer Valentine and Michelle Alfonso. To stream my show, go pick up the Stage 2, 20 oz. Sprite or Sprite Zero Sugar bottles, scan the label, and check me out!”