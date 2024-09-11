Latto Shades Ice Spice, Defends Cardi B In Hilarious Funny Marco Show 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Latto threw some shade at Ice Spice but stuck up for Cardi B while appearing on Funny Marco’s “Open Thoughts Auditions.”

Latto wasn’t standing for any Cardi B shade, although she had some of her own for Ice Spice during a recent Funny Marco segment.

The “Sunday Service” hitmaker joined forces with the comedian to hold “Open Thoughts Auditions” on his YouTube channel, screening unsigned talent to find “the next BIG THING.”

However, the auditions didn’t go well for one artist who rubbed Latto the wrong way after accusing Cardi B of biting his lingo and dance moves.

“Hey Cardi B,” the contestant who described himself as a train performer said. “Stop stealing my lingo.”

A baffled Latto swiftly interjected, claiming, “Cardi ain’t steal,” before defending her rap peer. “Cardi ain’t here, but I’m here and I’ma step behind Cardi,” Latto added. “What you say about her?”

He repeated his claims that Cardi B stole his dance and lingo, but Latto wasn’t having it and booted him from the audition.

“No she didn’t though,” she insisted. “I’m not endorsing no Cardi B diss. They can go.”

Cardi B didn’t comment on Latto defending her, although she did repost the clip on X (Twitter).

Latto stepping up for Cardi 🩷 pic.twitter.com/ZxgSPyY7sV — Ian🎰👠🎉🎉 (@Ian7_77) September 11, 2024

Another artist found herself on the receiving end of some shade after an unimpressed Latto compared her lackluster performance to Ice Spice. https://twitter.com/CelebRapInsider/status/1833777988795527512

“It gives me like … Ice Spice probably,” she said. “It was like, ‘I’m so cute, grah.’”

Latto keeps dissing Ice Spice 👀 pic.twitter.com/2oMqW1pUxh — ShiftingCulture (@ShiftingHipHop) September 11, 2024

While Latto enjoys a good relationship with “Put It On Da Floor Again,” collaborator Cardi B, the same can’t be said for Ice Spice. The pair have traded numerous shots in a longstanding beef.