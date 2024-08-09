Latto Accused Of Dissing Ice Spice On “Sugar Honey Ice Tea” Album 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Latto fans believe the rapper shaded Ice Spice and several other rivals on her new “Sugar Honey Ice Tea” album.

Latto has just dropped her eagerly anticipated album, and her fans are eating it up, claiming she separated herself from her rivals, including Ice Spice, who many believe received a shot or two on the album.

The Atlanta representative was trending in the top spot on X (Twitter) after dropping Sugar Honey Ice Tea at midnight on Friday (August 9). Fans couldn’t get enough of the project, praising her rap skills and the elevation of her craft.

“As expected, Latto’s album served,” one fan declared. “Idk why ppl acting surprised like latto doesn’t have the skills to rap circles around the “lap-dogs” lol.”

As expected, Latto’s album served. Idk why ppl acting surprised like latto doesn’t have the skills to rap circles around the “lap-dogs” lol 🍵👀😭😭😭 #SugarHoneyIcedTea pic.twitter.com/W5OjIM2X79 — Sovereignty💎 (@jeezy2sexyy) August 9, 2024

The “lapdog” remark was a nod to a line on “Settle Down,” which fans speculated was a shot at Ice Spice. The pair have exchanged jabs multiple times in the past.

“Got these b###### waiting for me to drop,” Latto raps. “Know they probably waiting on me to flop/You was just a fan before you popped/I don’t even know you, how we ops?”

She added, “Lap dog better not think she getting off the leash with me.”

Fans are speculating that Latto dissed Ice Spice on "Settle Down" from her newly released album, 'Sugar Honey Iced Tea'. 👀



“You was just a fan before you popped — lap dog better not think she getting off the leash with m.” pic.twitter.com/TVSFWhtvbV — Rap News | HQ (@rapnewshq) August 9, 2024

“S/O To Me” also caused a stir with rumored shade towards several of the rappers Latto had public spats with in the past.

Latto just took shots at ice spice, Coi Leray, and Nicki Minaj on her track “S/O to me” 👀🔥! pic.twitter.com/x3grbwufyv — Saint (@spin4saint) August 9, 2024

Additionally, one person suspected a reference to an empty fridge on “Shrimp & Grits” was a Nicki Minaj sub.

Latto On Potential Ice Spice Battle

Nonetheless, Latto isn’t above subbing her rivals on wax and believes it’s part of the game.

“Everybody gon’ take their lil jabs in the music, and it’s not even that serious to me; I feel like you should do that,” she explained during an interview with Billboard last month. “Continue to! But as far as actual whole dis records to each other, I don’t think she would even want to do that. I feel like… would it even make sense? It wouldn’t.”

However, Latto doesn’t believe she will ever face Ice Spice in a Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar-style battle.

“If I was to do [a battle], it would have to be with somebody I feel like Imma go t## for tat with,” Latto said. “I really don’t mean it as shade. Would she even want to do that? I feel like she’s doing her in her lane. It’s two different types of vibes. I don’t even think she gives me like, ‘Oh, she wants to engage in an actual rap beef.’”