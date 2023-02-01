Latto Shares New Song Snippet, Teases The Arrival Of “Pop Latto” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Latto has fresh music on the way and is taking her sound in a different direction, sharing a snippet of the new pop song on Tuesday.

A day after trying to offload her used panties on eBay in response to a troll’s comment about her re-wearing them, Latto is teasing new music and a new sound!

The “Big Energy” hitmaker has been getting busy in the studio, although now, she’s departing from her usual sound and dropping a pop record. Latto took to social media with the announcement on Tuesday (Jan. 30) while sharing a snippet of the new tune.

The preview comes by way of a teaser video featuring Latto and two friends dancing in the studio to the song. The gal pals shower Latto with cash as she playfully dances around the studio while filming herself via camcorder.

“Pop Latto loading…🍒” she wrote in the Instagram caption, alongside a cherry emoji matching her socks in the studio clip. Check out the new song in the teaser below.

Latto Changed Her Name To Represent “Good Fortune”

The Atlanta rapper sings about winning the lotto-ry in the pop track and has previously explained that she changed her former rap name from Mulatto to Latto to represent good fortune.

“Latto is like ‘Lotto,’ but my little twist on it,” she explained to Billboard last May, shortly after the change. “It’s good fortune — I got “777” tatted on me. I live this.”

She clarified why she changed her name from the racial slur used to describe multiracial children during slavery.

“Mulatto was a negative term that I was trying to make positive,” Latto stated. “We’re gonna start positive, and I feel like that’s gonna bring that energy my way. I feel like, in a way, that could’ve been holding me back, and I don’t want to attach that to myself anymore.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Latto put a pair of cheetah-print panties up for auction on eBay after a fan comment. However, despite receiving bids of almost $100,000, the auction site removed the listing as Latto’s dirty underwear fell afoul of the health and hygiene policy.