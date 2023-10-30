Latto Shares Raunchy Lingerie Photo With Her Man For Approval Before Posting  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Latto sought approval from her man before sharing a raunchy photo of herself posing in lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line.

Latto isn’t taking any chances when it comes to her man disapproving of any potential social media posts.

The “Lottery” hitmaker recently appeared in a sexy lingerie shoot in her role as ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line.

However, her post ruffled some feathers, with one fan calling her out for posting pics that should be for her man’s eyes only.

“Y’all can call me lame but only one person suppose to be seeing these,” the fan wrote.

In response, Latto shared a screenshot of her sending the image to “Boo Daddyyyy” for approval.

“Too much for my savage fenty post?” she asked. Latto’s man evidently disagreed with the disgruntled commenter. “No you look good,” he replied, adding a trio of heart eyes emojis.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg gave Latto some advice on handling the haters in a recent Rolling Stone feature.

“Once you hit a new level, it just be “new level, new devils,” the Atlanta rapper told the West Coast legend.

“If you’re doing what you’re supposed to do, n##### supposed to hate,” Snoop replied. “Let the hate s### inspire you to do great. And then at the same time, the only way you could beat hate is with love. You can’t match they energy and try to [hate them back].”