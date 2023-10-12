Latto Rejects Claim She’s An Industry Plant: “I Hate When Y’all Say This” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Latto shoots down the claim she’s an industry plant who hasn’t earned her success: “I worked VERY long & hard to be here.”

Latto is hitting back at the suggestion she doesn’t deserve to be where she is, rejecting claims she is an industry plant.

Hours after confirming her upcoming collab with Christina Aguilera, the “Lottery” hitmaker took to social media to defend herself against accusations she hasn’t earned her success.

“Latto has to be an industry plant,” one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote. The Atlanta-raised rapper caught wind of the comment and hit back.

“I been doing this since a kid & I get real love/respect from the greats for that,” Latto began. “I came up before social media I handed out mixtapes, did open mics & talent shows, etc.”

She continued, explaining that she hates being referred to as an industry plant, and clarified that she’s been putting in work since she was a teen.

“I worked VERY long & hard to be here,” she added. “Being relevant since 16yo is not easy or common.”

I been doing this since a kid & I get real love/respect from the greats for that.. I came up before social media I handed out mixtapes, did open mics & talent shows, etc I hate when y’all say this.. I worked VERY long & hard to be here. Being relevant since 16yo is not easy or… https://t.co/qqioh274Fy — BIG LATTO (@Latto) October 11, 2023

Another user pointed out that Latto has been working hard since she won the inaugural season of Jermaine Dupri’s The Rap Game in 2016 at just 16 years old.

“Even before the rap game tho,” she replied.

Latto isn’t the only rapper to face “industry plant” allegations in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Kanye West called Cardi B an Illuminati plant who doesn’t write her raps in a leaked video that surfaced online recently.

“Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati,” Kanye West declared in the video recording. “She don’t write her raps,” he said before adding, “She’s just there to sound as ignorant as possible. She’s literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely.

Yikes at this leaked audio of Kanye dragging cardi b. Damn 💀 pic.twitter.com/McZH5TsYj1 — gossip of the city (@gotcitytea) October 2, 2023

The “Bongos” hitmaker responded with a video of Kanye West praising her in a subsequent interview.