Latto Teases Collaboration With Christina Aguilera

Both women claim to have a secret.

Did Hip-Hop star Latto and Pop star Christina Aguilera unite for new music? The RCA recording artists seemed to suggest a new song is on the way in the near future.

With one post on social media, Big Latto had many of her 3.3 million X followers suspecting that her next collaboration will be with Christina Aguilera. Additionally, Aguilera played into the speculation on her own account.

“Should we tell them? 👀🤭 @xtina,” wrote Latto on the X platform on Tuesday night (October 10). Christina Aguilera quoted the Georgia-raised rapper and added, “I think it’s time babe…💋🥰.”

This year has seen Latto appear on songs with several acts. “Put It on da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B dropped in April. That remix made it into the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 20 region.

Latto scored her first Hot 100 No. 1 when “Seven” by Jungkook debuted at the top of the chart in July. She also has features on 2023 songs by Lola Brooke, Jay Rock, Janelle Monáe and Young Nudy.

Throughout her three-decade career, Christina Aguilera worked with other Hip-Hop artists like Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Redman, Nicki Minaj and 2 Chainz. The former Mickey Mouse Club cast member has five No. 1 hits in her catalog.