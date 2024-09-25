Latto Steps In After Waffle House Employee Fired Over Viral “Brokey” Challenge 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Latto recently issued a $10,000 “Brokey” challenge, which allegedly cost one Waffle House employee their job of six years.

Latto came through for a former Waffle House employee who claims Waffle House fired her for participating in the rapper’s viral “Brokey” Challenge while working.

Earlier this month, Latto responded to backlash over her hit song “Brokey” after facing accusations the lyrics shaded regular working people. She issued a challenge with a $10,000 prize as an apology.

“I hate that y’all think I was calling hard workers brokeys,” Latto tweeted on September 15. “So I got $10k for whoever makes the best video at their job to brokey & I’ll fly u out to be in the music video…no mo waiting til ur bday to go outta town. Tag me & hashtag #Brokey so I can see them all.”

The “Brokey” challenge soon took off, with fans sharing videos of themselves working hard at their jobs. However, the challenge backfired for one TikTok user who claimed Waffle House fired her after her video went viral.

The day after posting her video, a woman with the handle @yadirajramirez on TikTok revealed she lost her job over the challenge.

“I just got fired because of that video,” she said, explaining that she worked for Waffle House for six years.

“im so p#####,” she wrote in the caption. “Like yall don’t understand the b####### i done through with this company to fire me over a video that was literally rooting on them. bs. straight bs.”

@yadirajramirez1 im so p#####. like yall don’t understand the b####### i done through with this company to fire me over a video that was literally rooting on them. bs. straight bs. ♬ original sound – yadira Ramirez

Nonetheless, Latto caught wind of the story and decided to come through for the newly unemployed fan.

On Tuesday (September 24), the fan shared a “part 2” of her video featuring a surprise appearance from Latto herself. It appears Latto crowned the former Waffle House employee the winner of the “Brokey” challenge and the $10,000 prize.