Latto Transforms Into A Sexy Alien For “Area 24” Intergalactic Birthday Party 

Latto followed her 2020 Roaring 20’s bash and 2021 Wild West Rodeo party with an out-of-this-world “Area 24” birthday celebration.

Latto likes to go all out for her birthday with lavish themed parties to celebrate, and this year is no different.

In 2020, the “Big Energy” rapper laid on a Roaring 20’s theme when she turned 22 with a Royal Casino celebration. A year later, Latto partied with guests for a Wild Wild West Rodeo-themed surprise birthday bash entitled Wild Wild Souf.

For her 24th year, Latto chose an Out Of This World concept for her “Area 24,” party in Atlanta. She teased the event with a series of images on social media featuring the star as a glamorous creature from outer space.

However, Latto managed to outdo herself for her “Area 24” bash, donning a costume that looked straight out of a science fiction movie. She wore a futuristic shiny pink two-piece and painted her skin for a full-on alien effect. A pair of novelty contact lenses, pointed ears, and a pink wig completed the look. Check out her transformation in the video below.

Clips shared on social media show the Ohio native celebrating her birthday with Reginae Carter and Queen Naija. Check them out, plus more footage from the bash at the end of the page.

It’s been a busy couple of days for Latto, as reported by AllHipHop.com. On Sunday, she hosted a Christmas toy giveaway donating $250k worth of gifts to kids in her hometown. She also received a key to Clayton County and was given her own official day in recognition of her philanthropy.