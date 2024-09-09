Latto Trends After Hackers Allegedly Take Over Her Twitter & Tweet Digs At Nicki Minaj

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Latto has been allegedly caught up in a hacking scam that saw her tweeting a number of disparaging remarks about Nicki Minaj.

On Sunday (September 8), a series of bizarre tweets began appearing in batches on Latto’s official profile. In addition to tweets such as “what’s up n###a” that appeared to have no additional context, a few of the remarks shared directly attached Nicki—who Latto has ben feuding with for years. In the most significant remark tweeted, Latto, and or the hacker who may have taken control of her account, trolled Nicki for her ongoing rap beef with Cardi B and her husband Kenneth Petty’s sexual assault case.

“Nicki acting like I won’t smack her bald ass,” Latto’s tweet reads in part. “Cardi had her running for her life, sex offender husband, cash money c## rag, child p####### speech on MUTE, built like a wisdom tooth, empty azz crowd, fake New York accent.”

In another tweet laced with expletives, the alleged hacker took another personal shot at the Queen lyricist.

“F##k Nicki Minaj that fat b###h,” they wrote in the tweet.

The would-be hacker ended up going way off script, sharing selfie images of random people along with screenshots of conversations and pleas to specific users to unblock them. Though they have since been deleted, the tweets caused a major stir on the social media platform and drew countless fan relations as a result.

The tension between Latto and Nicki Minaj began publicly in October 2022, stemming from a disagreement over Grammy Award nominations. Latto’s song “Big Energy” was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance, while Nicki Minaj’s#### “Super Freaky Girl” was moved from the rap category to pop. Minaj voiced her frustration about the categorization, suggesting that if her song was placed in the pop category, then Latto’s track should face the same treatment. This led to a heated exchange on social media, with both artists trading insults and accusations, further escalating their conflict. Latto accused Minaj of being a “bully,” while Minaj suggested Latto was ungrateful, leading to a highly publicized and ongoing feud.

Scroll through the post above to see the full extent of the damage done by the pesky hackers.