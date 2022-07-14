Lauren London Explains How Diddy Helped Her Get Through Nipsey Hussle’s Funeral 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lauren London also discussed how “heavy” living in L.A. is for her after Nipsey Hussle’s murder, admitting, “I want to move all the time.”

Lauren London has opened up about her life after the death of her longtime partner Nipsey Hussle in March 2019.

The actress chose the debut episode of Angie Martinez’s new In Real Life podcast to give a rare interview discussing how her relationship with Nip changed her views on the concept of death. Lauren London also reflected on Nipsey’s funeral and recalled how a pep talk from Diddy helped her deliver her moving speech.

“I just felt like it was surreal,” she explained, referring to the funeral, before adding, “I can honestly say God was carrying me through that cause I didn’t even want to get dressed. I was going to wear sweats.”

Lauren London continued, “Somebody pulled me aside. Puff, Puff pulled me aside and was like, ‘Look, Boog, you have showed everybody what it looks like to hold a man down and to love him. Now show them what it looks like when it all crumbles. That’s your responsibility.’”

Lauren is the truth. and this interview will stay with me forever. 💙

Episode 1 is now live. Link in bio to listen or watch. pic.twitter.com/wT2vgy9WRR — Angie Martinez (@angiemartinez) July 13, 2022

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles and died on March 31, 2019. Last week, Eric Holder Jr. was found guilty of his murder after two days of jury deliberations.

The court heard evidence he shot the rapper 11 times with two different guns in a premeditated attack before making a getaway.

Lauren London On Living In L.A. After Nipsey Hussle’s Murder

Lauren London admitted she finds it “heavy” living in L.A. with the reminders of her late partner all around her. When asked how she copes with seeing Nip’s face in murals all over L.A. she revealed it’s a struggle. “I want to move all the time,” she said. “I just know it’s not the right time for my family.”

She added: “I love L.A. It’s tattooed on me. To the death of me, I love L.A., but it’s too heavy for me right now.” Watch the episode below.