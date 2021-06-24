Lauren London To Release Forever Stronger Puma Collection

Check out photos of the capsule’s sneakers, hoodies, and tees.

Puma and the company’s brand ambassador Lauren London are releasing a new collection inspired by the actress and her hometown of Los Angeles. The Forever Stronger campaign features London photographed around LA neighborhoods.

“I am so grateful and proud to drop my first collection with my Puma family,” said Lauren London. “I wanted to make sure that each piece was authentic to who I am and my style. This collection expresses a constant reminder that through it all, no matter what happens in life, may we be Forever Stronger. Looking forward to more to come.”

The Forever Stronger capsule includes a T-shirt, a hoodie, and a classic black and white Puma Suede with “Forever Stronger” embroidered on the shoe. The hoodie and tee feature a tiny blue heart, a special representation of Nipsey Hussle.

Lauren London was in a romantic relationship with the late Hip Hop artist Nipsey Hussle (born Ermias Joseph Asghedom). The couple had a son together in 2016. Hussle was killed in 2019 at the age of 33.

Prior to his passing, Nipsey Hussle also worked with Puma to create apparel. Hussle helped designed the PUMA x TMC collection which was released in August 2019.

100% of the net proceeds from the sales of PUMA x TMC were donated to the Neighborhood “Nip” Foundation. Earlier this year, the emcee/entrepreneur’s The Marathon Clothing brand released additional PUMA x TMC items.

Lauren London’s Forever Stronger capsule is scheduled for release on June 25 at PUMA.com, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, The Marathon Clothing Store, Shoe Palace, Champs, Foot Locker and more. Retail prices range from $30 – $75.

“We are excited to bring Lauren’s vision to life through the Forever Stronger collection,” said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing at Puma.

Petrick continues, “This collection encompasses Puma’s classic identity while capturing Lauren’s genuine style and love for the L.A. community in a meaningful way. We are honored to partner with Lauren on this important launch.”