Check out photos of the Hussle Way tee and Suede sneaks.

Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom left his mark on the music industry and the business world. In honor of the late emcee/entrepreneur’s vision and legacy, Puma and Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing brand are releasing their first collection of 2021.

Starting May 7, the limited-edition white co-branded Hussle Way logo t-shirt and the classic Puma Suede sneakers will be available at PUMA.com, the Puma NYC Flagship store, and at select retailers including The Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles.

Nipsey Hussle began working with Puma before his passing on March 31, 2019. The sportswear company launched the 19-piece PUMA x TMC apparel collaboration, which Nipsey helped design, in September 2019. PUMA donated 100% of the net sales proceeds to the Neighborhood “Nip” Foundation.

Puma has also partnered with other recording artists in addition to the Victory Lap album creator. For example, Dreamville Records co-founder J. Cole joined with the German corporation to release the North Carolina native’s RS-Dreamer signature basketball sneaker.

Plus, music acts like Cordae (formerly known as YBN Cordae), Gunna, G-Eazy, and The Weeknd teamed with Puma for specific campaigns over the years. Puma also served as the official footwear for the ComplexCon event in California.

PHOTO CREDIT: PUMA