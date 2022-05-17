Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion Performing At Preakness LIVE Festival In Baltimore 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Preakness LIVE curator Kevin Liles is putting a spotlight on Baltimore events with performances from Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion.

Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion will perform at the Preakness LIVE festival in Baltimore this weekend (May 20), for the 147th Preakness Stakes racing event.

The two talented artists join a stacked musical lineup for the food, music, and art festival taking place alongside the horse racing.

The event is headlined by Lauryn Hill, who will perform live after Megan Thee Stallion’s set. Both are expected to perform hour long sets, D-Nice will also be bringing the “Club Quarantine” feel with the festival, along with Baltimore-bred singer Brittney Spencer and Darin Atwater & The Soulful Symphony. WanMor, the singing group from Boyz II Men member Wanya Morris’ family, will also deliver a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Kevin Liles, CEO and Chairman of 300 Entertainment and Elektra Music Group, who collaborated with hospitality group 1/ST EXPERIENCE for the event, says he wants to showcase talent from his hometown of Baltimore and help put on for his city.

“I wanted to create a homecoming feeling,” he told Rolling Stone. “How can you have Preakness and not have Megan Thee Stallion? How can you invite 30-year friends to celebrate one of the biggest events in sports without Ms. Lauryn Hill? How can we not bring ‘Club Quarantine’ to Baltimore with D-Nice? How can we not involve a HBCU school and the historic marching band from Morgan State University?”

“What we’re building with Preakness LIVE is a movement, not a moment,” Liles added. “As a native son of this great city and a life-long fan of Preakness, I’m so proud to help bring an event of this scale and scope home, creating a cultural milestone both for residents and visitors rediscovering Baltimore’s charms.”