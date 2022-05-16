Megan Thee Stallion Wins “Top Rap Female Artist” & Performs “Plan B” At Billboard Music Awards 2022  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion beat out competition from the likes of “WAP” collaborator Cardi B and fellow BBMAs performer Latto to win.

Megan Thee Stallion has won the 2022 Billboard Award for the Top Rap Female Artist for the second consecutive year.

An excited Megan Thee Stallion thanked her loyal fanbase as she received the honor. “Real hot girl s###,” she said, accepting the award. “Thank y’all so much. First of all, thank you to the hotties because without the hotties, there would be no hot girl coach.”

She also shouted out her contemporaries during her speech after beating out “WAP” collaborator Cardi B and fellow BBMAs performer Latto. “Everybody in this category is a winner,” said Megan Thee Stallion. “I feel like we all been working so hard all year, we been working hard for a long time. And it’s just so nice to be appreciated and recognized by your peers and celebrated by your peers and celebrated by your supporters. And that’s all I gotta say!” she concluded.

Megan Thee Stallion accepting the award for ‘Top Rap Female Artist’ at the 2022 #BBMAs.

pic.twitter.com/6qqdfuvBYA — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) May 16, 2022

The H-Town Hottie also performed a medley of her newest singles, “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie,” her duet with Dua Lipa during the ceremony.

Megan Thee Stallion, dressed in a stunning black cut-out bodysuit, twerked and rapped as explosions filled the stage. She first previewed “Plan B” during her set at the Coachella Music Festival, calling it “very m############ personal.” While fans speculated who she was referring to in the lyrics, she dedicated it “to whom it may the f### concern.”

Meanwhile, the “Body” hitmaker received a prestigious honor from her hometown earlier this month. She was awarded her own day in Houston and received the key to the city during the ceremony on May 1.

“Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY 🤘🏾” she wrote on Instagram. “And in honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON TX🔥🔥🔥 thank you Mayor @sylvesterturner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today 💙 #htown”