Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Song ‘Plan B’ Debuted At Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion fans speculated the female empowerment anthem was a diss track aimed at Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her.

Megan Thee Stallion performed a new song at Coachella last weekend that left her fans demanding that she release it immediately.

The female empowerment anthem got her fans in a frenzy, and many speculated that it was a diss track. They assumed Megan Thee Stallion was firing shots at her ex, Tory Lanez, with the H-Town Hottie rapping lines like “D#ck don’t run me, I run d#ck” on the song. Tory is facing felony charges for allegedly shooting Megan and wounding her in the foot in 2020.

Run it Up Hotties!

Now the wait is over after Megan Thee Stallion listened to her fan and dropped the song. “PLAN B OUT NOW EVERY WHERE 🔥🔥RUN IT UP HOTTIES,” she instructed her loyal fans. Listen to it below.

PLAN B OUT NOW EVERY WHERE 🔥🔥RUN IT UP HOTTIES https://t.co/9cxzLaWOUu pic.twitter.com/NZAPdJAKwn — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 22, 2022

Cardi B was one of those fans eagerly awaiting the song’s release. “I can’t wait to hear this tonight,” she tweeted. “I miss aggressive F### nikka music 🖕🏽👌🏽”

I can’t wait to hear this tonight…I miss aggressive F### nikka music 🖕🏽👌🏽 https://t.co/mIu8hg0ZdF — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 21, 2022

The Houston rapper had teased the new song ahead of her Coachella debut last weekend. “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping 😂,” she tweeted before her performance. “I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.” She later posted another clip of the track on Twitter.

Hitting the stage, she then dedicated the song “to whom it may the f### concern.” Later, during the set, she described it as “very m############ personal” to the listening audience.

Megan Thee Stallion had to clear up a few rumors going around about the name of the song before she revealed “Plan B” as the title.

“The song is not called letter to my ex hotties lol,” she wrote.

The song is not called letter to my ex hotties lol — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Megan will return to Coachella on Saturday night (Apr. 23) to perform at the final weekend.

Megan Thee Stallion “Plan B”