Megan Thee Stallion Honored With Her Own Day & Key To Houston 

May 2 is officially Megan Thee Stallion Day in Houston after the singer was recognized for her community work and philanthropic endeavors.

Megan Thee Stallion was awarded her own day in her hometown of Houston and received the key to the city at the ceremony on Sunday (May 1).

The H-Town Hottie was celebrated for her philanthropic endeavors, receiving the honor from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and members of the Houston City Council. May 2 was officially proclaimed “Megan Thee Stallion Day.” The date already holds special significance for Meg, it also happens to be her mother and grandmother’s birthday.

“Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people’s lives in underserved communities,” Turner said while presenting Megan with the key to the city.

The singer was recognized for the Pete and Thomas Foundation, which she launched in 2021, among other achievements. The non-profit organization was established to honor the memories of her father, Joseph Pete Jr., and her mother, Holly Thomas. The foundation works to address education, housing, health, and wellness in Houston, Texas, and elsewhere.

During her speech, Megan Thee Stallion acknowledged her mother and grandmother, explaining they both helped her “grow into the woman that I am today.”

“I don’t know what kind of lady I would be if granny didn’t raise me to be so kind and so giving. You could walk by these ladies’ house and they givin’ out dollars, candy — whatever they’ve got, they’re givin’ it out the door.”

Meanwhile, Megan The Stallion took to Instagram to share some photos following the ceremony. She thanked the mayor and promised to continue giving back “to the city that made me who I am today.”