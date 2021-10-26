Megan Thee Stallion Set To Graduate From College

The leader of the Hotties teases her graduation pics.

Ever since Megan “Thee Stallion” Pete arrived on the mainstream music scene in 2019, she incorporated being a college student into her artistic brand. That student-life branding will be coming to an end soon because Pete is close to finalizing her pursuit of higher education.

Yesterday (October 25), Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to inform her 25.9 million followers about her upcoming graduation. The 26-year-old rapper evidently finished her online courses for Texas Southern University.

“2021 finna graduate collegeeee 😛 taking my graduation pics today 😭I can’t wait for y’all to see,” posted Megan Thee Stallion on her Instagram page.

The Good News album creator is seeking a degree in healthcare administration. Megan Thee Stallion often spoke about wanting to open a healthcare facility after completing her studies.

Meanwhile, Megan continues to be one of the most prosperous Hip Hop acts at the moment. Her “Thot S###” single peaked at #16 on the Hot 100 chart in June. The track has remained in the rankings for 19 weeks.

The Houston native also found Top 20 chart success in 2021 as a feature on Ariana Grande’s “34+35 (Remix)” and Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes.” Last year, Megan scored two #1 songs with “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B.

Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe https://t.co/b6FmQVU2rh — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 16, 2021