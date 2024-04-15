Lauryn Hill Surprises Fans At Son YG Marley’s Coachella Set With Mini Fugees Reunion 

YG Marley surprised fans during his Coachella set by bringing out his mother Lauryn Hill and a couple of other heavy hitters.
On Sunday afternoon (April 14) concertgoers at the Coachella Main Stage were treated to a special appearance from the iconic singer and rapper who performed a medley of her hits, including classics like “Ex-Factor” and “Lost Ones.”
She also put on a mini Fugees reunion with Wyclef Jean for “Fu-Gee-La” and “Killing Me Softly,” minus fellow group member Pras.
Although Pras was missing, Hill’s son stepped in for his verse on “Ready Or Not.” Wyclef told the crowd, “When you put YG Marley and The Fugees together, this is what it sounds like.”
YG Marley had more to come, introducing Busta Rhymes and his longtime right-hand man Spliff Star. Busta rocked the crowd with some of his most popular tracks opening with “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.”
The group paid tribute to YG’s legendary grandfather, Bob Marley performing some of his hits including “One Love.”
Later in the show, YG Marley delivered his first single, “Praise Jah in the Moonlight,” which was co-written by Lauryn Hill and samples Bob Marley & the Wailers’ 1978 song “Crisis.”
He first debuted the song during his mother’s 2023 tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her 1998 debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The song proved popular and YG Marley released it on DSPs in December.