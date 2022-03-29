Lawyers Say Travis Scott Violated Gag Order In Astroworld Case

Travis Scott is accused by the attorneys representing victims at the November 2021 Astroworld Fest of violating a court-mandated gag order.

Rapper Travis Scott has been accused of violating a court-mandated gag order imposed after those killed or injured during the deadly crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival sued the rapper.

The lawyers believe that if Travis speaks about the deadly November 2021 incident publicly, he can sway potential jurors with his popularity.

According to ABC News, the gag order preventing the Houston megastar from talking to the press was issued when the lawsuits were initially filed.

The plaintiffs believe Scott made a statement earlier in March about his $5 million initiative Project Heal. Project Heal is a funding effort to address safety issues at festivals and large-scale events.

The project sprouted up after an investigation was launched by Houston police and federal officials into Travis Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and others involved in the tragedy.

The rapper wrote on his social media, “My team and I created Project HEAL to take much-needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.”

Bob Hilliard, who represents Ezra Blount, the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during the Astroworld crowd surge, complained to a judge in a court hearing on Monday, March 28th.

Hilliard said Scott used his influence via social media platforms to talk about his efforts to work with concert safety, something at the root of the case.

Hilliard argues that the rapper’s comment violates what State District Judge Kristen Hawkins said about parties putting statements out to the public.

The attorney argued to Hawkins that the artist’s actions “did affect and dent the power of your order.”

Scott’s lawyer Stephen Brody disagrees.

Brody maintained his client did not violate the gag order but was announcing the initiative and information about scholarships to his fanbase, arguing charity has “been a constant in his life.”

The lawyers are working to come up with a compromise regarding the gag order to make the court-issued mandate clearer or resolve it.

The story is developing.