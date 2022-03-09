Travis Scott Launches Project HEAL, Pledges $5 Million To Initiative

Travis Scott created it to offer scholarships, mental health resources, solutions for event safety and more in wake of the Astroworld tragedy.

Travis Scott announced the launch of Project HEAL on Tuesday (March 8).

In wake of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott created the philanthropic initiative to help today’s youth. The Epic Records artist pledged $5 million to academic scholarships, mental health resources, tech-driven solutions for event safety and more.

“Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community,” he wrote on Instagram. “Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family.”

Travis Scott continued, “While it’s easy for corporations and institutions to stay in the shadows, I feel as a leader in my community, I need to step up in times of need. My team and I created Project HEAL to take much-needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.”

Project HEAL started by donating $1 million to provide HBCU students with scholarships. Backed by Travis Scott, the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund plans to give $10,000 grants to seniors with 3.5 GPAs (or better) who might not graduate due to financial difficulty.

“Giving back and creating opportunities for the youth is something I’ve always done and will continue to do as long as I have the chance,” Travis Scott explained. “This program will be a catalyst to real change and I can’t wait to introduce the rest of the technology and ideas we’ve been working on. See you all so soon.”

Travis Scott launched Project HEAL a few months after last year’s infamous Astroworld Festival. 10 attendees died and hundreds more were injured at the event, leading to a bevy of lawsuits.