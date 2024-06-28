LeBron Celebrates Making History As Lakers Draft His Son Bronny James 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

LeBron reflected on his legacy after the LA Lakers drafted Bronny James, creating the first father-son duo in NBA history.

Lebron James and his son Bronny James are set to make history, becoming the first ever father-son duo to play alongside each other in the NBA after the LA Lakers picked the 19-year-old in the NBA Draft.

The Lakers selected Bronny as the 55th overall pick in the second round of the draft on Thursday (June 27).

LeBron’s 17-year-old son Bryce shared a video of the moment Bronny heard his name called. The video shows an emotional Bronny taking in the significance of the moment. The former USC guard remained speechless while his family celebrated.

Bronny's reaction to getting drafted ❤️



(via roccovalenti_/IG) pic.twitter.com/efZoUMZXJ2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 27, 2024

LeBron took to Instagram with a series of images of him and Bronny over the years. “LEGACY!!!!!!” he wrote in the caption followed by two king emojis.

LeBron James also shared a clip on his Instagram Story from a 2022 episode of The Shop where he discussed the possibility of Bronny making it to the NBA.

“Not too long ago, I asked him ‘What do you want to do with this?” LeBron recalled. “Like you want to get to the pros?’ Bronny James told his father that he did and explained why. “He said, ‘Because I want to make a name for myself.’ I said ‘Let’s get it,’” LeBron replied.c

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin received word that Lebron and Bronny James were surrounded by their closest “friends and confidants” at a private dinner in New York.

According to ESPN‘s Dave McMenamin, the gathering took place over dinner in New York City, where there were less than 20 people in attendance.

“When they got the call from the Lakers, LeBron James had a champagne toast to everyone there,” he shared. “I’m told it was less than 20 people. And sources tell me he got very emotional in considering the weight of the moment.”